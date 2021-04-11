NBT Bank N A NY Sells 72 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $247.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.72. The company has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 90.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

