Neblio Market Cap Tops $68.68 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $3.96 or 0.00006591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $68.68 million and approximately $30.34 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neblio has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00026497 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00025189 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011168 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006531 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,733,763 coins and its circulating supply is 17,339,623 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

