Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.25.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $223.31 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $189.53 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.92 and its 200 day moving average is $260.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

