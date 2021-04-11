Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives $179.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $147.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.13 and a 200-day moving average of $161.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.07 and a beta of 1.02. Nevro has a twelve month low of $101.90 and a twelve month high of $188.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $136,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $375,323. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nevro by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,290,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Nevro by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Analyst Recommendations for Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit