Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives $179.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $147.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.13 and a 200-day moving average of $161.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.07 and a beta of 1.02. Nevro has a twelve month low of $101.90 and a twelve month high of $188.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $136,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $375,323. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nevro by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,290,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Nevro by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

