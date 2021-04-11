NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 80 ($1.05).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.
In other NewRiver REIT news, insider Mark Davies sold 185,000 shares of NewRiver REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25), for a total value of £177,600 ($232,035.54).
NewRiver REIT Company Profile
NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.
