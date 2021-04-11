NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 80 ($1.05).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other NewRiver REIT news, insider Mark Davies sold 185,000 shares of NewRiver REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25), for a total value of £177,600 ($232,035.54).

Shares of NRR traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 101.20 ($1.32). 308,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,845. The company has a market capitalization of £309.98 million and a PE ratio of -1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.75, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 98.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 78.78. NewRiver REIT has a one year low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a one year high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43).

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

