Newscrypto (NWC) Trading Up 15.5% This Week

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Newscrypto has a market cap of $115.22 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00067911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.49 or 0.00295186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.45 or 0.00734123 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,433.47 or 0.99969371 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.78 or 0.00786827 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,044,429 coins and its circulating supply is 155,384,682 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

