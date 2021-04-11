Noku Market Cap Hits $9.03 Million (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Noku has a total market cap of $9.03 million and $8,821.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Noku has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Noku coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Noku Coin Profile

Noku (CRYPTO:NOKU) is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io . Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Noku Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

