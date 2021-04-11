North American Management Corp Increases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

North American Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the period. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $605,793.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares in the company, valued at $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,316,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,712,491 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $44.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,953,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,946,281. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $45.84. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 223.75, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

