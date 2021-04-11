North American Management Corp Sells 3,605 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

North American Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 2.5% of North American Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after buying an additional 1,646,434 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,795 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,633,545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Danaher by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,323,882,000 after purchasing an additional 412,094 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.33.

Shares of DHR traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,492. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $143.01 and a one year high of $248.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.98.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

