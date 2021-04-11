North American Management Corp Sells 463 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

North American Management Corp decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. North American Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.23. 1,636,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,879,921. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.35. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $98.23.

