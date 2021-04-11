Northern Trust Corp Buys 21,324 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 354,174 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,324 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,525,000 after buying an additional 153,096 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 271,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 75,650 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter worth $3,843,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 52,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period.

BSAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of BSAC stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average is $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $25.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $789.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.53 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

