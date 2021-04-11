Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 361,137 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,644 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth $659,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 66,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 31,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CUBI. B. Riley raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $33.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average is $20.89. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $146.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.69 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $201,375.00. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $654,493.75. Insiders have sold a total of 39,307 shares of company stock worth $1,105,472 over the last ninety days. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

