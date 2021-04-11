Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,265,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,381 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,624,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,185,000. Tarsadia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 732.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarsadia Capital LLC now owns 553,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,008,000 after acquiring an additional 486,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $8,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $37.08 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.20.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.06.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $181,116,657.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

