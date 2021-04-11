Northern Trust Corp Sells 7,933 Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,933 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.50% of Systemax worth $6,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Systemax by 245.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 861,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,937,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Systemax by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Systemax by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after buying an additional 58,059 shares during the period. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Systemax alerts:

Shares of Systemax stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31. Systemax Inc. has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $45.35.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.46 million. Systemax had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Systemax Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Systemax’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

In other Systemax news, insider Robert Dooley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $63,671.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,448.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,165 shares of company stock worth $1,133,921. Insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SYX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti downgraded shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.