Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Raised by Stolper Co

Stolper Co lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 2.2% of Stolper Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $339.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $357.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.61 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

In related news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $480,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,770.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,797.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

