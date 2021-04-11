Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,399 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $13,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVNC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $842,216.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,703.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 66,240 shares of company stock worth $1,701,711 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.42. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $34.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.01.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,818.87% and a negative return on equity of 85.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

