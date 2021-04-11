Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,721 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of Casella Waste Systems worth $14,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $65.62 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.55 and a 12 month high of $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.86.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.95 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $253,061.76. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,895,145.56. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,105 shares of company stock worth $3,997,304. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

