NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,876 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.9% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,044.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after acquiring an additional 156,736 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $2,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $187.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $341.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.48 and a 200-day moving average of $162.86.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

