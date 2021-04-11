NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys 4,689 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 3,663.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $70.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.00. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.56 and a 12-month high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The company had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.27.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

