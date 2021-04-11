NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,287 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,287 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,016 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,425 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Citigroup started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.77.

SPLK stock opened at $142.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.82 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at $15,969,706.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $92,051.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,681 shares of company stock worth $5,414,077. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

