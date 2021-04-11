NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $1,047,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Constellation Brands stock opened at $224.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.25 and a 1-year high of $242.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.58.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.
Several research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Argus raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.
Constellation Brands Company Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.
