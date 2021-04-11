NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $1,047,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $224.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.25 and a 1-year high of $242.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.58.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Argus raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

