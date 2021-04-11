O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Holdings Increased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 206.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,811 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OI. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

O-I Glass stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

