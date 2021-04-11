Oasis Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $19.61 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $279.98 million and approximately $19.61 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

