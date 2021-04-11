Oddz Price Up 44.7% Over Last Week (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded up 44.7% against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a total market cap of $25.70 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for about $2.79 or 0.00004670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,220,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

