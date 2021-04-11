OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. South State CORP. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $378.25 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $249.38 and a 1 year high of $378.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.58.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

