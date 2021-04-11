OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Sells 360 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after buying an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $214.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

