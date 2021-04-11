Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to post sales of $1.89 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. Olin posted sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year sales of $7.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%.

OLN has been the topic of several research reports. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Olin by 41.3% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,902,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after acquiring an additional 556,048 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,772,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Olin by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after acquiring an additional 240,967 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Olin by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 959,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,563,000 after buying an additional 103,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Olin by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,107,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLN stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,251. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. Olin has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $42.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

