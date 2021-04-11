Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

OHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.97.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 87.30%.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,695. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,766,000 after buying an additional 407,234 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4,508.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,080,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,495 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,591,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,115,000 after purchasing an additional 232,589 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,272,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.