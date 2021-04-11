Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.39.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.03. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.93.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,997.55% and a negative return on equity of 161.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTX. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 484,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 42,681 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 129.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel, proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 is currently in a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1 trial in China, and a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1 trial is planned in the U.S.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.