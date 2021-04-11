ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Stolper Co

Stolper Co raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises about 3.3% of Stolper Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in ONEOK by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 122,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Seaport Global Securities lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

NYSE OKE opened at $50.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

