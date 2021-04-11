Open Platform (OPEN) Price Hits $0.0109 on Exchanges

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $11.58 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00054537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00081607 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $366.09 or 0.00612777 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00038819 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00032014 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.