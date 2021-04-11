Opium Price Hits $7.86 on Top Exchanges (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, Opium has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Opium coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.86 or 0.00013159 BTC on exchanges. Opium has a market cap of $32.71 million and approximately $61.94 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00067871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.94 or 0.00294531 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.12 or 0.00736786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,720.90 or 0.99975615 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019747 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $474.05 or 0.00793583 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

