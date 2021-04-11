OracleChain Market Capitalization Tops $468,643.49 (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One OracleChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. OracleChain has a market cap of $468,643.49 and approximately $62,347.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OracleChain has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00068010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.92 or 0.00295782 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $432.34 or 0.00722813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,479.18 or 1.01112373 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.77 or 0.00802099 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00017917 BTC.

OracleChain Profile

OracleChain’s genesis date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io . OracleChain’s official message board is medium.com/@OracleChain . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

Buying and Selling OracleChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using US dollars.

