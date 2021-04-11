OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$1.90 to C$4.20 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram to C$3.48 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.13.

OrganiGram stock opened at C$3.82 on Wednesday. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of C$1.35 and a 52-week high of C$8.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$19.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

