Origin Dollar (OUSD) Market Cap Hits $7.50 Million

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $7.50 million and approximately $2,055.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00067880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.74 or 0.00299035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $438.03 or 0.00732839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,436.05 or 0.99438033 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00019438 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.41 or 0.00778640 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,515,193 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

