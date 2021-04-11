Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 255.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 44,082 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GBX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,351.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 9,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $378,399.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,549 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.68. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.64 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBX. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

