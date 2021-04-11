Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 139.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,274 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Century Communities by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Century Communities by 322.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCS shares. Wedbush raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $65.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $67.95.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $987.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.03 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

