Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 179.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,581 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,135 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Insight Enterprises worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $97.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day moving average of $74.52. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $43.00 and a one year high of $100.09.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

