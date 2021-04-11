Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 246,492 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 189.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,492 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of CoreCivic worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CXW opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic Company Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

