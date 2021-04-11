Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 182.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,931 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Guess’ were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GES opened at $27.31 on Friday. Guess’, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 2.08.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GES shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

