Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,018 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $714,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

In other The Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $95.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $71.25 and a 1-year high of $102.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

