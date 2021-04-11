Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $53,000 Stock Position in Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)

Pacifica Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Aphria were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Aphria by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Aphria by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Aphria by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aphria by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 256,290 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aphria during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APHA. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Aphria from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.28.

NASDAQ APHA opened at $16.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 2.67. Aphria Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.75 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. Aphria’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Aphria Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

