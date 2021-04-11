ParallelCoin (DUO) Trading Up 23.4% Over Last Week

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $124,496.40 and approximately $1,517.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $252.36 or 0.00420561 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000123 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000818 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002297 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

