Parcion Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 94.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,616 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,602,000 after buying an additional 258,833 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,624,000 after purchasing an additional 54,285 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,309,000 after purchasing an additional 108,832 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,762,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DEO opened at $175.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $175.58. The firm has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.64.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DEO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

