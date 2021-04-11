PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) in a report published on Saturday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PDSB. Zacks Investment Research cut PDS Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.23.

Shares of PDSB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.44. 712,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,466. The company has a market cap of $121.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11. PDS Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 90,002 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

