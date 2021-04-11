PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PDS Biotechnology Corp. is an immuno-oncology company. It is focused on developing a pipeline of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, cancer and other cancers. The company’s products are based on the proprietary Versamune(R) platform technology, which activates and directs the human immune system. PDS Biotechnology Corp, formerly known as Edge Therapeutics Inc., is based in Berkeley Heights, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.23.

Shares of PDSB opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.70. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 90,002 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares during the period. 14.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

