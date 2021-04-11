PegNet (PEG) Trading 10% Higher Over Last Week

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PegNet coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. PegNet has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $3,698.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PegNet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00067525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.23 or 0.00294973 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.01 or 0.00736483 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,546.05 or 0.99666996 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00019800 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.39 or 0.00789007 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.