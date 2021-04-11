Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €195.00 by Barclays

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €182.00 ($214.12) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €174.08 ($204.80).

Shares of EPA:RI opened at €168.55 ($198.29) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €160.41 and its 200-day moving average price is €154.17.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

