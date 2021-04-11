Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Rating Increased to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on POFCY. Investec downgraded Petrofac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded Petrofac from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.75.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Petrofac stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. Petrofac has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. The company has a market cap of $505.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.