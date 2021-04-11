Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 53.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,787 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $204.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

